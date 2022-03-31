Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Northern Trust stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.