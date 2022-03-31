Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

GILD opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

