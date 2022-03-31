Brown Advisory Inc. Has $16.97 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

