Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,757 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE:MUR opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

