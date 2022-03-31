Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after acquiring an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $280.72 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.74 and a 200 day moving average of $309.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

