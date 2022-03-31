BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BRP has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years. BRP has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BRP to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.83.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.