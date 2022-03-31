BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$103.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.03. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

