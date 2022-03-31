BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$103.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.03. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

