BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

Shares of TSE DOO traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$103.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,029. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

