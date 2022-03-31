BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.10

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.46. BTRS shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 2,301 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

