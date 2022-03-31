Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 2,096 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

