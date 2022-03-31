Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.18. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 580,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 233,363 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

