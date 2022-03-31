Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

