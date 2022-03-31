ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $691,354.37

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $691,354.37 and $24,299.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.05 or 0.07104576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,801.48 or 0.99783714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053298 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

