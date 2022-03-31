Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CADLF remained flat at $$3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.12.
