Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

