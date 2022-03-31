Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods has decreased its dividend by 57.3% over the last three years.

Shares of CALM opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

