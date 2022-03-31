Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 11,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

