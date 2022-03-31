Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. 639,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Caleres by 366.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

