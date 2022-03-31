Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 1,035,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CXBMF remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 60,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,940. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXBMF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

