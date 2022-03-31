Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 140.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

