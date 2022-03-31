Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $18.26

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.26, but opened at $19.38. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.