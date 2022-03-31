Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 802,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

