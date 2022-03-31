Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 534.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ICUI traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

