Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 758,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

