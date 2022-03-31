Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 6,734,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284,217. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

