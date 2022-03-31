Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

MORF opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.31. Morphic has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

