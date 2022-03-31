Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $25.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.
NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.
Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.
