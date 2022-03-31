Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $30.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. 99,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,775. UiPath has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 17,278 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $747,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in UiPath by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

