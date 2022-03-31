Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,552 shares.The stock last traded at $133.98 and had previously closed at $135.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

