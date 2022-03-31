Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.35

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.35 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.44). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.42), with a volume of 2,999,406 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57. The stock has a market cap of £53.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.35.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

