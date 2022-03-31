Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.35

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.35 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.44). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.42), with a volume of 2,999,406 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57. The stock has a market cap of £53.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.35.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.