Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

