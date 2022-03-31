Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) PT Lowered to $12.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68.

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

