CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,338. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile (Get Rating)
