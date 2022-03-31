Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nyxoah in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYXH opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

