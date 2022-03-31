Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

