Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
