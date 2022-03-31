Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $270,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.15 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

