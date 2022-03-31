Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $223,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 654,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.