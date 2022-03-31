Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor Buys 750 Shares

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $17,857.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 84,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

