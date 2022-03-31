Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACHR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Archer Aviation Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.