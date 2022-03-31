Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CAPR opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 5.73. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.