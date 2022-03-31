Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 56,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Capstar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

