Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CSTR opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $468.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

