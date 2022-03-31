Cardano Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.67 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00208940 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00028969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00024464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00412154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051828 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,258,602,060 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,127,028 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

