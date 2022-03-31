Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.23 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

