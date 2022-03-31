Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$236.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$217.00 to C$236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$226.73.

Cargojet stock traded down C$1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$188.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$144.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$178.61.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.2300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

