CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $45.39. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CarGurus shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 2,705 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,183.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

