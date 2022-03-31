Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,075.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from 1,100.00 to 1,075.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $837.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 320,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,497. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

