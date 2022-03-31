Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. 258,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,979,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

