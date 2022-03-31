Carolyn McCall Sells 145,635 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($156,432.67).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 82.30 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).

Get ITV alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITV shares. Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.