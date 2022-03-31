Carolyn McCall Sells 145,635 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($156,432.67).
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 82.30 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
