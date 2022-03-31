Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

